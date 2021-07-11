1,748 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Purchased by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 748,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,887,000 after acquiring an additional 19,130 shares during the period. Totem Point Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $6,762,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in DraftKings by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,530,917.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 250,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $12,175,048.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,334,804 shares of company stock valued at $115,656,800. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $49.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.94. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.61.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

