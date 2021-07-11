$185.69 Million in Sales Expected for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) to report sales of $185.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Endava’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $182.96 million to $188.29 million. Endava posted sales of $112.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full year sales of $623.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $606.88 million to $634.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $781.54 million, with estimates ranging from $740.40 million to $838.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DAVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

DAVA stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.63. 93,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,231. Endava has a 52 week low of $48.21 and a 52 week high of $120.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 150.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Endava by 233.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,180,000 after buying an additional 174,982 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in Endava by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 83,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Endava by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

