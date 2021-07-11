$19.65 EPS Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will post $19.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $23.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.88. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $7.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 174.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $49.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $42.15 to $57.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $41.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.68 to $50.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share.

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $653.47.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $5.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $580.40. 550,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,099. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The firm has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $524.95.

In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at $532,154,588.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,682 shares of company stock valued at $46,831,512. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

