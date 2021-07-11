$2.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will post $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MSCI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.24 and the highest is $2.34. MSCI reported earnings per share of $1.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.46 to $9.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $11.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.00.

MSCI stock traded up $6.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $560.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,067. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.65. The company has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI has a one year low of $336.03 and a one year high of $560.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 39.85%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $686,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

