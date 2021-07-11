$2.91 EPS Expected for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will post $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.64 and the highest is $3.30. Tractor Supply posted earnings per share of $2.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $8.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.86.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $186.91 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $200.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,699 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,191 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,326,000. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 84.9% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,398,000 after acquiring an additional 805,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 54.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,937,000 after acquiring an additional 431,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

