$20.27 Million in Sales Expected for Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will post sales of $20.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.20 million and the highest is $22.00 million. Sientra posted sales of $12.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year sales of $81.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.60 million to $83.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $95.00 million, with estimates ranging from $90.40 million to $98.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative net margin of 149.62% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.23 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Sientra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Sientra stock opened at $8.42 on Thursday. Sientra has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sientra by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,735,000 after acquiring an additional 272,714 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sientra by 11.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sientra by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 45,411 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sientra during the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sientra during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

