$20.63 Million in Sales Expected for ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to report $20.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.59 million and the highest is $21.70 million. ReneSola reported sales of $26.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year sales of $98.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.30 million to $99.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $129.25 million, with estimates ranging from $114.60 million to $150.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. ReneSola had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $22.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ReneSola by 302.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 175,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ReneSola by 199.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 57,662 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of ReneSola by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 27,740 shares during the period. 34.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ReneSola stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,211. ReneSola has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $35.77. The company has a market cap of $566.35 million, a P/E ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

