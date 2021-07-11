$201.60 Million in Sales Expected for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to report $201.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $192.30 million and the highest is $210.90 million. Hudson Pacific Properties reported sales of $198.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year sales of $832.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $775.20 million to $864.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $888.72 million, with estimates ranging from $808.00 million to $937.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million.

Several research analysts have commented on HPP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.94.

HPP traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.92. 707,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

