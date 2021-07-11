224,753 Shares in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Bought by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 224,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.39% of Xencor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XNCR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xencor by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,389,000 after buying an additional 277,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xencor by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,013,000 after buying an additional 58,930 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Xencor by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after buying an additional 69,511 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at $35,555,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xencor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xencor alerts:

Shares of XNCR traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $34.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,286. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.63.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.