2,285 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Acquired by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 37,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 11,373 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 752,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,438,000 after buying an additional 349,214 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 433,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,674,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3,100.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 44,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 43,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

Shares of MS opened at $90.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.88. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $94.27. The firm has a market cap of $168.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

