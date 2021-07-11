22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XXII opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.12.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 41.31% and a negative net margin of 74.35%. The business had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that 22nd Century Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,194.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 2,450.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 161,261 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,252,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 257,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 90,800 shares during the period. 24.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

