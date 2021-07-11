$242.75 Million in Sales Expected for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will report $242.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $245.38 million and the lowest is $241.29 million. Mercury Systems reported sales of $217.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year sales of $920.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $914.44 million to $938.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $192,225.00. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.61. 159,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,544. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.57. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $52.40 and a twelve month high of $88.96.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

