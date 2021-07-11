$244.48 Million in Sales Expected for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) This Quarter

Analysts expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to report sales of $244.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $248.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $242.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. Unity Software’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

U has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

In other news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,063.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,056,546. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $583,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,424,950.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 946,668 shares of company stock valued at $91,678,132.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 627.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after buying an additional 131,405 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $2,411,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 449.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,575,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,783 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.53. 1,296,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,594,676. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.08.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

