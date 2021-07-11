$25.69 Million in Sales Expected for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to post sales of $25.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.50 million to $25.87 million. Kamada reported sales of $33.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year sales of $99.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.20 million to $102.65 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $84.68 million, with estimates ranging from $81.35 million to $88.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $24.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Kamada by 99.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,261 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Kamada by 20.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kamada by 312.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 656,533 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Kamada during the first quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kamada by 1,276,250.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 153,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMDA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.65. 42,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,472. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89. Kamada has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $13.33. The company has a market cap of $251.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

