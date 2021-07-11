280,548 Shares in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 280,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth about $29,900,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,877,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,627,000 after buying an additional 1,174,843 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,066,000 after buying an additional 337,230 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,485,000 after buying an additional 235,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 669.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 209,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

In other news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $24.24 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.29 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.