$3.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to announce sales of $3.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.25 billion and the lowest is $3.46 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle reported sales of $3.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year sales of $17.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.16 billion to $18.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.31 billion to $19.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

JLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

JLL stock traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.14. The stock had a trading volume of 345,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,630. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $87.67 and a 52-week high of $212.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.13.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

