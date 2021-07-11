3,100 Shares in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Bought by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.5% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AY shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

NASDAQ AY opened at $37.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.71. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 109.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $235.19 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 1.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

