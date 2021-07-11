31,203 Shares in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Acquired by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 456.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2,832.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EPP opened at $51.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.59. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $53.97.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

