3,132 Shares in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after buying an additional 32,130 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth $321,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 48.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth $789,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 201.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert J. Werkmeister, Jr. sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $331,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,402.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 1,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $156,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,784 shares of company stock valued at $4,040,750. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RGR opened at $81.76 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $92.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.66.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 40.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 67.58%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

