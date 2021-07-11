31,560 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,560 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 86.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,004,923,000 after buying an additional 21,276,787 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $744,282,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 51.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,920,000 after buying an additional 3,725,225 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 43,522.4% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,627,000 after buying an additional 9,069,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 22.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,930,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $195,134,000 after buying an additional 1,641,772 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice raised shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.24.

Shares of DVN opened at $28.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.74. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

