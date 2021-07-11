32,276 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,935,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,743,391 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121,953 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 192,526 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,279,000 after purchasing an additional 53,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,087. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VRTX. Barclays lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.14.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $198.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.95. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $185.32 and a 52-week high of $304.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

