38,394 Shares in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COOLU. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,863,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,540,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,450,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,536,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,883,000.

OTCMKTS COOLU opened at $10.14 on Friday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

