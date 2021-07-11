$43.36 Million in Sales Expected for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will announce $43.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.72 million and the lowest is $42.00 million. Diana Shipping reported sales of $37.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year sales of $194.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $187.63 million to $200.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $271.33 million, with estimates ranging from $235.04 million to $307.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Diana Shipping.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 19.56%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DSX. Pareto Securities upgraded Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of DSX stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $5.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the second quarter valued at $467,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 93.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 28,195 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at $168,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at $1,328,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 91.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 130,757 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 62,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

Read More: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diana Shipping (DSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.