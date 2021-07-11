4,400 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Acquired by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after buying an additional 2,105,636 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,573 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $385,959,000 after purchasing an additional 524,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Illumina by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $208,980,000 after purchasing an additional 238,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,524,541.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,267 shares of company stock worth $6,096,291 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $476.80. 629,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,175. The business’s 50-day moving average is $427.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.40 and a beta of 0.95. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

