$45.93 Million in Sales Expected for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) to report sales of $45.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.98 million and the highest is $47.25 million. Monmouth Real Estate Investment reported sales of $41.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full-year sales of $182.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $175.89 million to $187.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $194.71 million, with estimates ranging from $175.36 million to $205.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 59.97% and a return on equity of 18.16%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.72. The stock had a trading volume of 488,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,529. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,596,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,759,000 after buying an additional 150,508 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,061,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,709,000 after acquiring an additional 93,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,340,000 after acquiring an additional 56,713 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,776,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,765,000 after acquiring an additional 96,697 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

