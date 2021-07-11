542 Shares in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in The Joint by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in The Joint by 53,032.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 116,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Joint by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 22,109 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in The Joint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Joint by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Joint alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $85.65 on Friday. The Joint Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.58.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 million. Equities analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group lowered The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other The Joint news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 8,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $699,215.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,054.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $26,457,583.32. Insiders sold a total of 486,971 shares of company stock worth $34,409,504 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.