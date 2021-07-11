$55.86 Million in Sales Expected for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will report $55.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.68 million and the lowest is $54.90 million. Peoples Bancorp posted sales of $49.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year sales of $246.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $246.00 million to $246.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $297.84 million, with estimates ranging from $297.00 million to $298.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.56 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Hovde Group upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

PEBO stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.20. The stock had a trading volume of 69,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $573.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.85%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $27,978.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,337.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $139,814.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,323.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,828 shares of company stock worth $363,378 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,225,000 after buying an additional 150,364 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,649,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,181,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 64,672 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 105,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 59,497 shares during the period. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.