55,433 Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,065,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.07% of Bill.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bill.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,932,000 after purchasing an additional 83,769 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 107.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,853 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,768,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,929,000 after acquiring an additional 552,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,315,000 after acquiring an additional 50,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,234,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BILL opened at $190.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.77. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.78, for a total transaction of $327,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 474 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $69,621.12. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,388 shares of company stock valued at $24,863,549. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

