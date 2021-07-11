6,313,287 Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,313,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,561,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Coupang at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $27,249,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Towercrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $543,000. NWI Management LP purchased a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $24,675,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $6,268,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. decreased their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, CLSA started coverage on Coupang in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $42.13 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.