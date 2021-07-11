64,000 Shares in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 64,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $1,013,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $392,404.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Lasersohn sold 5,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $247,471.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,447,789. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silk Road Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

Shares of SILK opened at $46.35 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.93. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. The company had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

