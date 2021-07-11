6,800 Shares in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Acquired by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

NYSE:CVI opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. Analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CVI. decreased their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering cut shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

CVR Energy Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.