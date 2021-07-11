$687.53 Million in Sales Expected for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will report $687.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $679.70 million to $696.90 million. IDEX posted sales of $561.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IDEX.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share.

IEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.88.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $224.27. 361,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.40. IDEX has a 12 month low of $155.82 and a 12 month high of $235.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of IDEX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,517,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,078,000 after buying an additional 104,381 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 728.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,026,000 after buying an additional 1,823,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,546,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,312,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,811,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,396,000 after buying an additional 22,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX (IEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.