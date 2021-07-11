$749.37 Million in Sales Expected for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will post $749.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $745.48 million and the highest is $754.10 million. TransUnion reported sales of $634.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $113.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.095 dividend. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

In other news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $119,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,876 shares of company stock valued at $4,878,970 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 27.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 31.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

