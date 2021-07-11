750,000 Shares in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) Acquired by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,485,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $7,849,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $21,580,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $748,000.

Get Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Shares of ANZUU stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.98. 150,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,739. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANZUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.