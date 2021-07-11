82,193 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 82,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,082,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.13% of Advance Auto Parts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $394,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 812,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,173,000 after purchasing an additional 51,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 246,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,410,000 after purchasing an additional 73,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $213.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.86. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.90 and a fifty-two week high of $213.68. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.