8,692 Shares in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam bought a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Toro by 27.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 40,053 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in The Toro in the first quarter valued at $1,064,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Toro by 14.1% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Toro by 14.9% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in The Toro by 16.4% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 76,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toro alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTC opened at $112.93 on Friday. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $64.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.77%.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.