884,100 Shares in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Purchased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 884,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,622,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Physicians Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $54,381,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,782,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,919,000 after buying an additional 878,391 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 407.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after buying an additional 871,119 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,063,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,570,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,433,000 after buying an additional 722,876 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

DOC stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

