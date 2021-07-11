$918.23 Million in Sales Expected for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will announce $918.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $935.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $900.78 million. Colfax reported sales of $620.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year sales of $3.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.42 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

In other news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,998.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 389,677 shares of company stock valued at $17,173,157. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,243,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,444,000 after purchasing an additional 697,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,533,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,844 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,337,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,336,000 after purchasing an additional 154,193 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,046,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,491,000 after purchasing an additional 314,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 531.3% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,840,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,630 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFX stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $46.24. 871,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. Colfax has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.74.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

