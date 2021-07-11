$98.55 Million in Sales Expected for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will post $98.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.94 million and the highest is $99.19 million. EastGroup Properties posted sales of $89.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year sales of $397.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $389.70 million to $400.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $419.75 million, with estimates ranging from $394.61 million to $433.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

EGP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.40.

NYSE EGP opened at $171.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $171.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 60.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

