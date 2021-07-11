98,096 Shares in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 98,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of uniQure as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QURE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in uniQure by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 172,358 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in uniQure by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,565,000 after acquiring an additional 43,012 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in uniQure by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get uniQure alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QURE shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.15.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $188,534.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,619.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,415.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,050 shares of company stock valued at $993,526. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QURE opened at $28.81 on Friday. uniQure has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $52.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.78.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that uniQure will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

uniQure Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE).

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.