AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,445,032 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 167,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.76% of AAON worth $101,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

Shares of AAON stock opened at $63.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.36. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.87 and a twelve month high of $81.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 0.52.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. AAON had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $115.79 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.6%. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.