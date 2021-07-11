ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ABB were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABB. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ABB by 37.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,218,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ABB by 166,521.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,288,000 after purchasing an additional 731,028 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,979,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,895,000 after purchasing an additional 721,432 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in ABB by 186.6% in the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 907,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,639,000 after purchasing an additional 590,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,263,000 after acquiring an additional 519,351 shares in the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

ABB stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,385,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,468. The company has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $36.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.09.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.