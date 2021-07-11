ABB (NYSE:ABB) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ABB has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised ABB from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised ABB from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC raised ABB from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $35.98 on Thursday. ABB has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $36.05. The company has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.09.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ABB will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of ABB by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in ABB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ABB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in ABB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

