Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AGRO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

AGRO stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. Adecoagro has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $174.79 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 19.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 279,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 44,829 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 59,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,496,000 after acquiring an additional 68,038 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 342,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 61,910 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

