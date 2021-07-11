Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Gap Up to $41.43

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.43, but opened at $43.16. Adient shares last traded at $42.64, with a volume of 213 shares.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -27.55, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Adient news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $43,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,774.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 322.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287,239 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,329,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adient by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,304,000 after purchasing an additional 884,618 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Adient in the fourth quarter worth $855,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Adient by 856.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 706,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,212,000 after purchasing an additional 632,360 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

