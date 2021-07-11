Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives $47.91 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.91.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of ADNT stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,585. Adient has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Adient by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Adient by 2.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Adient by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Adient by 4.9% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adient by 8.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

