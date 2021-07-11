Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,536.33 ($33.14).

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,758 ($36.03) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Shares of ADM stock traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,121 ($40.78). The stock had a trading volume of 397,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,280. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,837.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42. Admiral Group has a one year low of GBX 2,238 ($29.24) and a one year high of GBX 3,258 ($42.57). The company has a market capitalization of £9.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.