adToken (ADT) Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded down 32.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last week, adToken has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. adToken has a market cap of $423,812.93 and $71.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One adToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get adToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00053681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017460 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.63 or 0.00860945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00044518 BTC.

About adToken

adToken (CRYPTO:ADT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for adToken is adtoken.com . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

Buying and Selling adToken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for adToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.