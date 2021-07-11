Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Sets New 52-Week High at $213.55

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $213.55 and last traded at $211.59, with a volume of 2210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.51.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.86. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

In other news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.