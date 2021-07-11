Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADYYF shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Adyen in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS ADYYF opened at $2,482.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,310.60. Adyen has a 1-year low of $1,501.00 and a 1-year high of $2,738.35.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

